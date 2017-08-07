This tattooist’s designs look like they’re from a fairy tale book

Portland-based artist ‘A-B M’ creates whimsical tattoos that seemingly turn the human body into a canvas for fairy tale illustrations.
The artist’s style is characterised by glycerin-based black ink and fine lines, often depicting woodland creatures common in children’s tales. These include hares, wolves, bears, and even dragons.
The compositions are made more quaint and complex with the inclusion of natural elements like flowers, twigs, water, and the sun and moon. It also helps that the designs are devoid of colour, allowing the viewers to focus better on the artworks’ details.
‘A-B M’ works in Tenderfoot Studio alongside fellow tattooist Pony Reinhardt. You can find out more about them here.
Via My Modern Met
