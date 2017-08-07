Lost At E Minor
This tattooist’s designs look like they’re from a fairy tale book
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for This tattooist’s designs look like they’re from a fairy tale book
Art

This tattooist’s designs look like they’re from a fairy tale book

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

Portland-based artist ‘A-B M’ creates whimsical tattoos that seemingly turn the human body into a canvas for fairy tale illustrations.

The artist’s style is characterised by glycerin-based black ink and fine lines, often depicting woodland creatures common in children’s tales. These include hares, wolves, bears, and even dragons.

The compositions are made more quaint and complex with the inclusion of natural elements like flowers, twigs, water, and the sun and moon. It also helps that the designs are devoid of colour, allowing the viewers to focus better on the artworks’ details.

‘A-B M’ works in Tenderfoot Studio alongside fellow tattooist Pony Reinhardt. You can find out more about them here.

Demon dragon inspired by Albrecht Durer and the beasts of Revelations 12 & 13. Thanks Webb!

A post shared by A-B M (VALLEY) (@v_a_l_l_e_y) on

Fox prancing away in a hanbok- based on the Korean version of Red Riding Hood. Thanks Manda!

A post shared by A-B M (VALLEY) (@v_a_l_l_e_y) on

Thestral for Alyssa!

A post shared by A-B M (VALLEY) (@v_a_l_l_e_y) on

Laughing coyote leaping over prairie grasses for Ashley!

A post shared by A-B M (VALLEY) (@v_a_l_l_e_y) on

Elbow ditch hydra based upon 17th century engravings for Delaney! I had so much fun tattooing these weird freaks!

A post shared by A-B M (VALLEY) (@v_a_l_l_e_y) on

Via My Modern Met

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Leave a comment