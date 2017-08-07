This tattooist’s designs look like they’re from a fairy tale book

Portland-based artist ‘A-B M’ creates whimsical tattoos that seemingly turn the human body into a canvas for fairy tale illustrations.

The artist’s style is characterised by glycerin-based black ink and fine lines, often depicting woodland creatures common in children’s tales. These include hares, wolves, bears, and even dragons.

The compositions are made more quaint and complex with the inclusion of natural elements like flowers, twigs, water, and the sun and moon. It also helps that the designs are devoid of colour, allowing the viewers to focus better on the artworks’ details.

‘A-B M’ works in Tenderfoot Studio alongside fellow tattooist Pony Reinhardt. You can find out more about them here.

Demon dragon inspired by Albrecht Durer and the beasts of Revelations 12 & 13. Thanks Webb! A post shared by A-B M (VALLEY) (@v_a_l_l_e_y) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

Fox prancing away in a hanbok- based on the Korean version of Red Riding Hood. Thanks Manda! A post shared by A-B M (VALLEY) (@v_a_l_l_e_y) on Jul 21, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Thestral for Alyssa! A post shared by A-B M (VALLEY) (@v_a_l_l_e_y) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

In memory of a special house bunny- mirrored hares for Amy! always a pleasure to discuss Watership Down with my rabbity clients :> A post shared by A-B M (VALLEY) (@v_a_l_l_e_y) on Jun 6, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Laughing coyote leaping over prairie grasses for Ashley! A post shared by A-B M (VALLEY) (@v_a_l_l_e_y) on May 13, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Elbow ditch hydra based upon 17th century engravings for Delaney! I had so much fun tattooing these weird freaks! A post shared by A-B M (VALLEY) (@v_a_l_l_e_y) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Via My Modern Met