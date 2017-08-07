Lost At E Minor
Here’s why you should know how to tell a fly from false eyelashes
By Inigo del Castillo

Putting on false eyelashes isn’t easy. It takes focus, a steady hand, and good eyesight, to be good at it. Unfortunately for one woman in the UK, she only had two of these qualities.

Molly Robbins, an award-winning cake artist and sculptor, recently tweeted that her mum was trying to affic some false eyelashes when she realised she’d made a grave mistake: one of the lashes was actually a dead fly!

To no one’s surprise, people were pretty disgusted about the mishap.

Some have expressed doubt about the story’s authenticity, saying it “didn’t happen.” And to be honest, we sure hope it really didn’t. Gross.

