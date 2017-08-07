Here’s why you should know how to tell a fly from false eyelashes

Putting on false eyelashes isn’t easy. It takes focus, a steady hand, and good eyesight, to be good at it. Unfortunately for one woman in the UK, she only had two of these qualities.

Molly Robbins, an award-winning cake artist and sculptor, recently tweeted that her mum was trying to affic some false eyelashes when she realised she’d made a grave mistake: one of the lashes was actually a dead fly!

Text from mum – having trouble sticking lashes on without her glasses.. turns out she was trying to glue a dead fly to her eyelid. I'm out. pic.twitter.com/2vNpcW5l5n — Molly Robbins (@MCreativeCakes) July 29, 2017

To no one’s surprise, people were pretty disgusted about the mishap.

I have my glasses on now tysm — Holly Kogachi (@hkogachi) July 31, 2017

Girl, them lashes is…fly pic.twitter.com/9aCjjs4Ca7 — Juanita Cash Hawkins (@ClassActKelz) July 29, 2017

Some have expressed doubt about the story’s authenticity, saying it “didn’t happen.” And to be honest, we sure hope it really didn’t. Gross.

