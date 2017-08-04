This reimagining of SpongeBob and Patrick Star are going to make you very uncomfortable

These human-like depictions of our cartoon favourites from SpongeBob SquarePants are actually the stuff of nightmares. We aren’t even joking.

If you remember SpongeBob as the bubbly, funny, yellow square, you may not be prepared for this abomination.

These human adaptions of SpongeBob and Patrick Star almost sickening to look at. And we are almost 100 per cent sure the artist did it on purpose.

Miguel Vasquez is the guy you need to spam if you’re not happy with what’s happened here.

Firstly, SpongeBob looks like he’s suffering from some sort of illness. His eyes are bulging and his teeth are furry and yellow. Patrick is not much better – he looks like the spawn of King Kong and a thumb from Spy Kids.

Obviously the internet was not happy…

We are definitely not okay with what’s been done here. Some one please make a petition to delete these pictures from the internet…ASAP!

Via Mashable