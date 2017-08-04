Japanese artist brings the giants from Attack On Titans down a few notches

Japanese manga/anime series Attack On Titan is allegedly not as creepy as we previously thought…Hmm, we’re not convinced.

Sora News 24 posed the question: Are the man-eating giants from Attack On Titan horrifying or hilarious?

If you have no idea what we’re talking about, Attack On Titan is a Japanese manga series that has been made into anime. The story revolves around a fictitious world where cities are protected by massive walls due to the Titans living beyond the walls.

Titans are gigantic beings who devour humans for fun. The story follows Eren, his adopted sister Mikasa, and their friend Armin, after a Titan breaks through the walls concealing their home town. It’s an apocalyptic revenge story, basically.

We weren’t really sure how these colossal, killing machines could be considered anything but terrifying, but the way the Titan’s facial features contort throughout the show is almost comedic. The giants are always displaying facial expressions that look like they have no idea what is going on around them. They are super powerful, but maybe not the sharpest tools in the shed.

So, the Titans are terrifying, massive, and did we say terrifying? But they’re also a wealth of potential humour. Twitter user Yun shared an image of a Titan breaking through a wall at Universal Studios Japan’s Attack On Titan attraction, and, while the face is terrifying, the distance from the head to the ground clearly raised questions for Yun about the proportions of its body or the pose it was in.

So Yun got creative with Photoshop and has turned the Titan from terrifying beast to comical cartoon.

Okay, the Titans are a little less scary now…

Via Sora News 24