Hello Kitty just collaborated with Wonder Woman, and here’s a glimpse of the adorable “Wonder Kitty”

Our hearts! Hello Kitty and Wonder Woman have collaborated and it’s the most adorable thing ever.

For the first time ever, Sanrio’s Hello Kitty is pairing up with a Western-made film franchise. Hello Kitty herself is a pop culture icon. She’s made a pretty huge name for herself over the years with her face on everything from keyrings to restaurants. But Hello Kitty is stepping out of her comfort zone and collaborating with Wonder Woman to become her own superhero.

Hello Kitty spends a lot of time emulating characters including Sonic the Hedgehog and Sodako from horror series The Ring (that one was pretty creepy). Thankfully this time, she’s becoming an empowered woman – we can totally get behind this.

Considering Japanese DC fans have to wait until August 25th to see the new Wonder Woman film, Hello Kitty is doing her job to keep the fans enthused in the meantime.

She’s kept her famous bow, but has grown some long, luscious, raven hair. She’s also added Wonder Woman’s iconic head-piece to her costume and sports the red and blue costume complete with Lasso of Truth.

There’s not word yet whether a full range of Hello Kitty X Wonder Woman merchandise will be available, but we’re definitely crossing our fingers.

If you pre-purchase tickets on June 17th to the screening of the film in Japan, you’ll receive either a Hello Kitty (in Wonder Woman disguise) rubber key-holder or a reprint of DC’s 1941 comic where Wonder Woman made her first appearance.