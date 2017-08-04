Lost At E Minor
Designer lattes are the latest coffee trend sweeping Instagram
Designer lattes are the latest coffee trend sweeping Instagram

Ben Pablo
When it rains, it pours, and 2017’s hipsterpocalype has gone full cyclone.

Is it just us or are you also getting sick of these food and drink trends? They just keep on coming. First they came for our coffee. Then they came for… well, they’re not done with our coffee.

Enter: designer lattes, the next ‘thing’ you’re not even surprised has happened to your innocent cup of morning brew.

The culprit is the Instagram account @coffeenclothes, which has funnelled its creations into the @designerlattes account. From Givenchy to Chanel to Nike, there’s a cup for whatever brand you’re wearing or toting.

Take a look:

Expensive taste. #coffeenclothes ☕️👕

A post shared by Coffee 'N Clothes® (@designerlattes) on

The new @coffeenclothes site and online shop is now live. Link in bio to shop. #coffeenclothes

A post shared by Coffee 'N Clothes® (@designerlattes) on

These ridiculous lattes are thanks to 27-year-old Ryan Glick, who founded online store Coffee ‘N Clothes, as well as marketing agency Plus 1.

“It’s really about combining two things everyone loves in a very approachable way both online and eventually offline,” said Glick.

All day I dream about coffee. #coffeenclothes #☕️👕 @designerlattes

A post shared by Coffee 'N Clothes® (@coffeenclothes) on

“I have a lot of ideas that tie back to Coffee ‘N Clothes, and I decided to bring this to life when we launched our website. I thought this would be a perfect way to create buzz and it caught on and we just kept rolling with it,” Glick added.

Dolce & Gabbana Sicily Bag. @coffeenclothes #coffeenclothes

A post shared by Coffee 'N Clothes® (@designerlattes) on

Well, Ryan, it certainly caught our attention. But we’ll have to go for tea this time. The whole brands-and-businesses-getting-their-artist-on-with our food and drink has just gotten to us.

Cheers to brewing the next big idea!

Via Metro

Filipino writer who calls the road home, eager to tell the stories of the world—from sea to summit, small towns to big cities, cultures old and new. Enjoys drinking IPAs while watching his favorite sports teams lose. Minimalist.

