Designer lattes are the latest coffee trend sweeping Instagram

When it rains, it pours, and 2017’s hipsterpocalype has gone full cyclone.

Is it just us or are you also getting sick of these food and drink trends? They just keep on coming. First they came for our coffee. Then they came for… well, they’re not done with our coffee.

Enter: designer lattes, the next ‘thing’ you’re not even surprised has happened to your innocent cup of morning brew.

The culprit is the Instagram account @coffeenclothes, which has funnelled its creations into the @designerlattes account. From Givenchy to Chanel to Nike, there’s a cup for whatever brand you’re wearing or toting.

Take a look:

Expensive taste. #coffeenclothes ☕️👕 A post shared by Coffee 'N Clothes® (@designerlattes) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:37am PST

The new @coffeenclothes site and online shop is now live. Link in bio to shop. #coffeenclothes A post shared by Coffee 'N Clothes® (@designerlattes) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

These ridiculous lattes are thanks to 27-year-old Ryan Glick, who founded online store Coffee ‘N Clothes, as well as marketing agency Plus 1.

“It’s really about combining two things everyone loves in a very approachable way both online and eventually offline,” said Glick.

All day I dream about coffee. #coffeenclothes #☕️👕 @designerlattes A post shared by Coffee 'N Clothes® (@coffeenclothes) on Apr 6, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

“I have a lot of ideas that tie back to Coffee ‘N Clothes, and I decided to bring this to life when we launched our website. I thought this would be a perfect way to create buzz and it caught on and we just kept rolling with it,” Glick added.

Dolce & Gabbana Sicily Bag. @coffeenclothes #coffeenclothes A post shared by Coffee 'N Clothes® (@designerlattes) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Well, Ryan, it certainly caught our attention. But we’ll have to go for tea this time. The whole brands-and-businesses-getting-their-artist-on-with our food and drink has just gotten to us.

Cheers to brewing the next big idea!

Via Metro