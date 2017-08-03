This man’s strange tattoo makes it look like he’s a tiny person steering his body

Kenny Ollerenshaw, a trucker from Cumbria in the UK, just got a tattoo that he’s either going to regret for the rest of his life or going to show off every chance he gets.

The 36-year-old’s new tat features a tiny torso which connects to his head. It creates the illusion of a miniature version of himself steering his real body like a vehicle.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Ollerenshaw revealed that the inking process took four hours, and that the design is interactive.

“I keep looking at it in the mirror and thinking it’s just crazy,” he said. “You should see what happens when I tense my pecs.”

What do you think of this crazy interactive optical illusion tattoo in progress by our artist Richard Batey?

The possibilities are endless!

Thanks for looking! Posted by Immortal Art Studio on Monday, July 24, 2017

And what does his family think of his new tattoo?

“(My son) thought it was cool but I wasn’t expecting it to go viral,” Ollerenshaw said. “It’s all gone a bit mad and my son has told my mum that I’m famous.”

He added: “My family are all on board with it. The way I look at it is if people don’t like it then they don’t have to wear it.”

Tattoo artist Richard Batey also told the Daily Mail that his previous work in the car industry helped him with Ollerenshaw’s request. He also thinks it’s the first of its kind anywhere.

“When Kenny came in he was up for having this done as a chest piece. The result is just the start. There’s a long way to go,” he said. “It has 1.1 million views and 2million likes on Facebook – and it isn’t even finished yet.

“It’s what I’d call an interactive tattoo and it’s more of a shocker than anything else,” he added. “It’s got the ability to make an entire room of people smile and laugh and get them talking.”

