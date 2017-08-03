People are loving Sofia Vergara’s nude, body-positive cover shoot

Sofia Vergara has no qualms about getting her kit off.

The Modern Family star stripped down to make a statement for the Women’s Health Naked 2017 issue.

“Here’s a woman, 45, being able to show her body. It’s not like before, when it was just young girls who would make the cover of a magazine,” she said.

“I’m 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can’t be perfect. It’s not that you hate it, or that you’re upset about it, but it is our reality. We’re changing. I see it happening to me.”

The purpose of the series is to celebrate the myriad forms and permutations of female body types at whatever stage of life.

“It’s not just the Barbie doll on the cover,” she said.

“It’s real women. I think before it was a little bit more strict to how women were supposed to look … It’s not about having muscle or cut abs. I don’t have abs because I’m not ‘I need to be a fit model with the perfect body.’ That would take too much effort!”