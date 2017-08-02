Woman shuts down Facebook scammer with the funniest sexts ever

When one woman received a message from a Facebook scammer, she didn’t ignore or block him like what the rest of us would do. In fact, she did the complete opposite: she sent him sexts.

On July 18, a woman who asked to be called Barbara O’Cumbungle (ha!) got a random message from a Stephen Masumbo. The man claimed he’s a Nigerian pastor who wanted to start a relationship with her.

The catch? She needed to send him money first so he could visit her in London.

The following conversation shows how O’Cumbungle masterfully trolled the scammer with a series of misleading sexts. If you’ve ever received annoying emails from a Nigerian prince, you’ll enjoy this one. Check it out:

