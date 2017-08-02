Tinder couple FINALLY meet for the first time on live TV after 3 years of texting

If you’re the type who gets mad at your partner after he or she takes sooo long to reply to a text, you wouldn’t want to date any of these two.

Recently, a couple of students from Kent State University went on Good Morning America and met for the first time ever after messaging each other for the last three years.

The story goes, Michelle Arendas and Josh Avsec matched each other on Tinder back in September 2014. Since then, they’ve been texting each other, albeit leaving months in-between and giving hilarious excuses for taking long to respond.

“Sorry I was in the shower,” one of their excuses read. “President’s Day has be swamped recently. You know how it gets!!” read another.

The couple’s joke went viral after Avsec shared photos of their drawn-out convo on Twitter.

Hahahaha one day I’m going to meet this girl and it’s going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

According to Arendas in an interview she had with People, she never asked Avsec to meet up around campus because she didn’t want to ruin the joke.

“I’m stubborn and I wasn’t going to be the one to ruin a good joke like that. I’m stubborn and I’m committed to my sense of humor, that was definitely it for me. I didn’t want to be the one to break the joke.”

With the world eager to see the two finally meeting each other, Good Morning America intervened and set up their first date on live TV. Like any first date – especially one spectated by millions of viewers – it was a bit awkward.

How unreal is this moment – talking online for 3 YEARS and meeting for the first time EVER right here in Times Square ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/Vu7ppfBpSs — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 25, 2017

After the show, the pair took up Tinder’s offer and went on a trip to Maui, Hawaii, for their first proper date. Cheers to the (hopefully) happy couple!

Via High Snobiety