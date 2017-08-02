Lost At E Minor
A gamer accidentally set herself on fire during a Twitch stream
Inigo del Castillo
Twitch user Anais Germe was playing League of Legends when things started to heat up. I’m not talking about the match, I’m talking about her hair.

The 25-year-old gamer was live streaming herself playing the popular video game when she accidentally lit her hair on fire.

The following video shows her fiddling with a lighter, flicking it on and off as she plays. Unfortunately, one of her blonde locks catches fire, and she doesn’t notice this until a few seconds later.

After putting out the blaze with her hand, she has a good laugh about it and even shows the singed hairs to her viewers. Whew!

Via LADBible

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

