A gamer accidentally set herself on fire during a Twitch stream

Twitch user Anais Germe was playing League of Legends when things started to heat up. I’m not talking about the match, I’m talking about her hair.

The 25-year-old gamer was live streaming herself playing the popular video game when she accidentally lit her hair on fire.

The following video shows her fiddling with a lighter, flicking it on and off as she plays. Unfortunately, one of her blonde locks catches fire, and she doesn’t notice this until a few seconds later.

After putting out the blaze with her hand, she has a good laugh about it and even shows the singed hairs to her viewers. Whew!

Via LADBible