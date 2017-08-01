Woman puts man in place by sending his unsolicited dick pic to his mum

When Madi Kohn, a 20-year-old Arizona State University student, received an unsolicited dick pic, she didn’t just get mad. She got even – by sending the vulgar photo to the sender’s mum!

Tired of getting unwanted dick pics from random dudes, Kohn put up a disclaimer on her Tinder bio for men who planned on doing so. “If you send me dick pics I will send them to your mom,” she wrote.

A lot of men she’d matched with found the line funny, but last week, one guy just couldn’t take a hint.

The man allegedly found her on Tinder – and when they didn’t match – he stalked her Instagram account and started sending explicit DMs. One of which was a dick pic at six in the morning.

Pissed, she decided to live up to her Tinder bio. So putting her detective skills to work, she saw that the guy had listed his full name on the dating app and looked him up on Facebook. Kohn then tracked down his mum on his friends list and contacted her.

She sent a screenshot of the photo, along with a message asking if she could speak to her son about the issue.

The mum replied a day later, apologising both in English and Spanish. She also assured Kohn that she would scold her son about his behaviour.

The man has since changed his IG username and removed his last name from the bio. In an interview with BuzzFeed, he had this to say:

“I will say this. If that was ‘me’ what she did was illegal. You can’t share those types of ‘private’ pics without consent. I am not sure if you are aware of that.

“My mom, my sister, other family members, my friends—no one cared. I think the fact that no one cared pushed her of [sic] the edge to try to make a big deal out of this.

“My mom knows very little English so I don’t know if she understood what was going on. She was just surprised by the picture she was sent from her. She apologized the best she could because she did not know what was going. She called me and just told me about it.”

Kohn hopes that her story will discourage others from sending unsolicited dick pics, as well as encourage women to take action when boundaries are crossed.

