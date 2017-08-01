Lost At E Minor
Watching this weird video about a half-naked man is such a trip
Watching this weird video about a half-naked man is such a trip

Inigo
By Inigo

London-based artist Simon Landrein has released a short animated film that’ll make you feel like you’re high – without actually getting high.

The short – entitled MLX – features an old man who breaks out into an oddly mesmerising dance complete with the most surreal backup dancers. And did we mention he’s half naked and has AN ARM for a penis?

Suffice to say, it’s a bit NSFW – but only if your boss considers musically-inclined penis arms as vulgar.

Head on over here to see more outrageous films from Simon Landrein.

Via Digg

