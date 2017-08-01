Lost At E Minor
This hamster is clearly not having a good day at the hamster wheel
This hamster is clearly not having a good day at the hamster wheel

Attention, all hamsters. Here’s why you should only ride the wheel one at a time.

On Twitter, a video of a hamster losing to a hamster wheel is going viral. The clip shows a rodent about to get some exercise done when one of its pals decides to join in. Bad idea.

Once the wheel gets going, the overpowered hamster gets flipped round and round. It then falls off the track and gets wedged on the central spoke holding the wheel upright. The helpless animal then clings on for dear life as its legs swing up in the air with every spin of the wheel.

Luckily for the little guy, it manages to do an impressive somersault to free itself before nonchalantly getting back to running like nothing happened.

As of writing, the video has already received more than 150,000 retweets and 276,000 likes. Also, it spawned a few memes.

There’s a lesson to be learned here. Something about overcoming failure and humiliation. Or maybe something about wheel safety. I don’t know, I’m not a hamster.

Via Digg

