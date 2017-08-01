This poor guy saw his Uber driver get, erm, head from another passenger

The next time you call an Uber and find that the car seats are dirty, consider yourself lucky. One passenger recently found something much dirtier inside.

Aner Manuel, a retail worker from Boston, recently visited Chicago to plan ahead for a move this fall. He’d just spent the night out in the city and decided to take an Uber home. However, when his ride arrived, he noticed a woman was in the front seat – even though he didn’t call an UberPool.

Assuming the woman was a family member, Manuel got in anyway. From there, things started to get shady. He recalled on Facebook:

“As we pulled off the female in the front (who was clearly on drugs) attempted to open the door and could not even sit straight as the vehicle was in motion. She then began to grope him and grab him. They began to kiss and she began loosening his belt.

He continued: “As we got further and further from my pickup location I had no idea where I was, so I had to stay in the car. She then proceeded to perform oral sex. This was my last straw. I asked the driver to drop me off.”

Manuel, of course, took a video of the incident. It shows the driver and his companion getting intimate while the former steered.

Uber later compensated Manuel for his troubles. How much? A whopping US$10 (AUS$13). The company also failed to act quickly on the issue, forcing Manuel to post the video online.

“I posted the video because they weren’t doing anything at all,” Manuel told Esquire. “They were ignoring me. I did it to give it a little push.”

Uber has since removed the driver from their service. “The behaviour of this former driver is appalling and is not tolerated on the Uber app. As soon as this situation was reported to us, we immediately removed this driver’s access,” the company said in a statement.

As for the driver? Over the course of the ride, he apologised to Manuel but continued with the lewd act. And when Manuel was about to get out of the car, the driver also asked for a good rating.

