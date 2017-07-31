Watch the rare moment a 40-ton whale completely jumped out of the water

I guess you could say that it was having such a… whale of a time.

Recently, off the coast of Mbotyi, South Africa, a humpback whale was seen leaping COMPLETELY out of the water. A video of the 40-ton sea creature shows it playfully breaching a few times before it jumps entirely into the air, looking as if it’s about to fly.

The clip was taken by scuba diver Craig Capehart, who was on board an inflatable motorboat with three other divers, when the breathtaking scene happened.

“It seems that never before has a recording been made of an adult humpback whale leaping entirely out of the water! A very rare event, indeed,” he wrote in the video’s description.

“Dolphins and even Great White Sharks have been seen flying out of the water, but this is a first for an adult humpback whale!”

Via Bored Panda