This couple’s romantic photos show what it’s like to grow old in love
Russian photographer Irina Nedyalkova has released a photo series showing what a relationship looks like when it stands the test of time.

The series features two models, 45-year-old Sergei and 62-year-old Valentine, posing as each other’s partner. The following images of them at the beach imagine what happens when a couple grows old in love.

Spoiler: it’s pretty sweet!

The response to the series has been overwhelmingly positive. Many have even compared the ‘couple’ to Carlie and Ellie Fredricksen from Disney Pixar’s Up – but without that really sad part!

Aww! Now if only we could find someone who’d actually want to be with us…

Via Bored Panda

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

