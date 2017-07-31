This sweet doggo has just been crowned The World’s Ugliest Dog

This pup just copped the worst title of all when she was named the world’s ugliest dog.

First of all, we love dogs so much that we’re not even sure you could call one “ugly.”

Second, we feel terribly sorry for any pup whose owner enters it into an ugly competition.

However, the facts are here. The Neapolitan mastiff, a 56kg whopper of a dog has just snatched up the title of the 29th annual World’s Ugliest Dog competition. Plot twist – the dog’s name is Martha.

Apparently, Martha was a total favourite as she joined the competition, and laid straight down while she was supposed to be showing off. Her droopy face definitely won the day.

Martha is a former rescue dog who was on the verge of being blind when she was adopted. She was given several surgeries and can now see, according to her mum (handler) Shirley Zindler.

The big-faced pooch proudly beat off 13 other mangy dogs. Usually the smaller, ratty looking dogs dominate, however Martha kicked those pups out of the water this year.

Martha left the competition with US $1500 in paw, as well as a trophy and a trip to New York to appear in the media.

Via Daily Mail