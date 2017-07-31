DabkeChallenge has people dancing up walls, and it’s going viral in Australia

What in the world? When it comes to trends, 2017 is the gift that keeps on giving.

Brace yourselves for the #DabkeChallenge, a new trend making its rounds on social media. In a nutshell, it’s a group dancing while lined up, culminating in one person climbing a wall or a tree with his feet while others support him or her from falling.

Unlike some strange trends this year has given us, this one’s actually rooted in some actual culture: “Dabke is an Arab folk dance native to the Levant countries. It is performed in Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Syria, Palestine, Hatay, and Northern Saudi Arabia…Dabke combines circle dance and line dancing and is widely performed at weddings and other joyous occasions… The line forms from right to left… The leader of the dabke heads the line, alternating between facing the audience and the other dancers,” writes Leeto Khoza.

Check it out:

Looks fun, right? Just be careful, especially if the one going vertical’s on the heavy side.

As you may have noticed in the clip above, some are really good at it:

And others, well, let’s just say they’re better suited for simpler challenges:

What we wanna start seeing are people doing it on more than just walls and trees. Anything standing upright will do: a school bus, inflated giraffe, etc. And costumes, of course. Come on, people, it’s 2017. Let’s move the creative needle as far as we can.

What do you think of the #DabkeChallenge? Would you do it with your friends?

Via Eyewitness News