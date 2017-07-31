Lost At E Minor
Check out this vintage photo series of women’s fashion in WW2
Featured Image for Check out this vintage photo series of women’s fashion in WW2
Photography

Check out this vintage photo series of women’s fashion in WW2

There are no real winners in wartime, but if we’re to celebrate the courage of those who’ve been through it, we have to remember that there were far more than just the brave men who bore arms.

Jewish American photographer Herbert Gehr built a career at a time when the world was trying to tear itself apart. While he’s quite famous for the covers he shot for LIFE Magazine, we’d like to show him some love by unearthing this 1942 photo set of his.

Gehr took these portraits of members of the American Women’s Voluntary Services and the British Women’s Land Army. As well as nurse’s uniforms, you’ll see that women also wore service uniforms and hazard suits at the time. Take a look:

WW2 Women's Fashion

(1) Flame resistant suit with hood and bulletproof vest. (2) Floater coat, capable of providing flotation for three days.

WW2 Women's Fashion

(1) Civil Defense canteen uniform. (2) Red Cross outdoor coat.

WW2 Women's Fashion

(1) American Women’s Voluntary Services ski patrol uniform. (2) Red Cross uniform.

Via Mashable

WW2_2
WW2_1
WW2_3

