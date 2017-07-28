Just a hare smoking a cigarette … nothing to see hare

Some things need to be seen to be believed and a cigarette-smoking hare is one of those things

Thankfully, Louise Acheson managed to snap (and tweet) the ‘harelarious’ moment and it’s as glorious as one would hope.

The hare in question was caught running around the carpark of Dublin Airport, with what appears to be a cigarette hanging out of its mouth.

In things I never expect, a hare with a cigarette in its mouth just ran past me @DublinAirport! Duty free? #cigharette #nothingtodeclhare pic.twitter.com/LqvHwX131T — Louise Acheson (@ach0) May 28, 2017

The tweet has received more than 19,000 likes and 7,600 retweets, leaving the internet with the perfect opening for the punniest of people.

He clearly just landed his hareoplane pic.twitter.com/jbG3Fed5Ge — Derek L Matthews (@DerekLMatthews) May 29, 2017

No wonder the tortoise beat him… — Charles King (@pund_it) May 29, 2017

Oh, you missed DublinHareport — Annie said she's OK (@AnnieNoumi) May 30, 2017

However, it didn’t take long before the fun police arrived. The Dublin Airport twitter account quickly announced that it wasn’t a cigarette at all, but an “overgrown tooth”.

Sorry to spoil all the online jokes, but don't think that hare has a cigarette in its mouth. It's more likely an overgrown tooth. https://t.co/QyoQnyRRkt — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 29, 2017

Alas, the ciggie-puffing hare living the thug life was fun while it lasted.