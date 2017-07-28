Just a hare smoking a cigarette … nothing to see hare

Some things need to be seen to be believed and a cigarette-smoking hare is one of those things
Thankfully, Louise Acheson managed to snap (and tweet) the ‘harelarious’ moment and it’s as glorious as one would hope.
The hare in question was caught running around the carpark of Dublin Airport, with what appears to be a cigarette hanging out of its mouth.
The tweet has received more than 19,000 likes and 7,600 retweets, leaving the internet with the perfect opening for the punniest of people.
However, it didn’t take long before the fun police arrived. The Dublin Airport twitter account quickly announced that it wasn’t a cigarette at all, but an “overgrown tooth”.
Alas, the ciggie-puffing hare living the thug life was fun while it lasted.
Facebook Conversations