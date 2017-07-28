In Germany, there’s a replica of The Parthenon made from 100,000 banned books

South American artist Marta Minujin has built a stunning replica of Athens’ famous Parthenon using not concrete, but instead, an unconventional construction material: books – 100,000 copies of them.

Part of this year’s 100-day ‘Documenta 14’ art exhibition in Kassel, Germany, the installation features 100,000 books wrapped around the Greek temple’s façade. It’s called The Parthenon of Books, and it comprises 170 titles that have been censored around the world.

To find these books, the 74-year-old artist from Argentina asked help from students at Kassal University in coming up with a list of 170 banned titles, then she asked the public in finding donated copies.

Some of the literature included are Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses, Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini.

The installation was made to start a dialogue on censorship, and was built on the site where Nazis burned books by Jewish or Marxist writers in 1933. It also has a twin exhibition in Athens.

Over a million visitors are expected to see The Parthenon of Books before the exhibition ends on September 17. Head on over here to find out more.

