Artist recreates comic book covers with nothing but balloons

Bet you’ve never seen anything like this before. We’re always looking for out-of-the-box art, and we’re so glad we came across this guy.

Deemed the Michelangelo of balloon art by Alberta Primetime, Phileas Flash has over a decade of twisting balloons under his belt. Today, we’re thrilled to share with you his series Balloon Heroes – recreations of some iconic comic book covers with nothing but balloons.

“These balloon sculptures are larger than life (fitting in a 10-foot by 10-foot space) and take many days to make,” says Flash.

“After I finished the main sculpture I use photoshop to add in the lettering (which are un-inflated balloons with wire inside). I’m just learning the program, so forgive any mistakes. I tried to keep digital manipulation to a minimum, so what you are seeing is mainly just latex and air (renewable resources). The balloons I use are all biodegradable and responsibly disposed of, so these sculptures were also super environmentally friendly.”

Huge props for the eco-friendliness, Flash. Take a look:

Wow. Now that’s impressive.

“For the past 13 years, I’ve twisted balloons. It was never something I thought I’d be good at,” admits Flash.

“But through a lot of work, imagination, and dedication it has become my superpower and now I can’t get enough of it.”

Thank you for sharing your talent with us, Flash. We hope this inspires more people to create not just any kind of art, but unconventional pieces such as these.

We gotta admit, we see a lot of different art around here, but we always welcome something this unique, and with an undeniably high degree of difficulty.

For more of Flash’s work, visit his official website or follow him on Facebook.

