A car struck by lightning isn’t the scariest thing about this video

You have now entered The Twilight Zone. In the video above, a car can be seen passing through an empty street when, suddenly, it gets struck by lightning. Stopping a few metres down, the passengers alight as smoke emits from the vehicle.

But the lightning strike is the least weird part about the clip.

Seconds later, hundreds of people appear out of nowhere like a flash mob (or a zombie horde) to surround the car. You know what else is weird? That EVERYONE was wearing black and that somehow some dude on a roof just happened to record all this in the middle of a thunderstorm.

What do you think could be the explanation behind all this? UFOs, cult town, or hoax video?

Cue: X-Files music.

Via Boing Boing