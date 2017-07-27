Lost At E Minor
This guy recorded his disappointed dad’s rants and remixed it into a banger
Home Page Contribute now!
Video

This guy recorded his disappointed dad’s rants and remixed it into a banger

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

It’s never easy listening to a parent reprimanding his or her kid – unless, of course, it comes in the form of a catchy song.

YouTuber Ben Wonder recently had a chat with his old man about his future and his career. It didn’t go well, especially after the dad found out that his son wanted to pursue being a YouTuber full-time.

“Honestly, get yourself a real job,” said the disappointed dad.

While most people would be discouraged by such a harsh statement, it actually inspired Ben for new content. So he took the audio from the conversation and remixed it into a banger!

Ben’s dad, everyone. The next big EDM vocalist.

Via Digg

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic creatives to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact.

Leave a comment