This guy recorded his disappointed dad’s rants and remixed it into a banger

It’s never easy listening to a parent reprimanding his or her kid – unless, of course, it comes in the form of a catchy song.

YouTuber Ben Wonder recently had a chat with his old man about his future and his career. It didn’t go well, especially after the dad found out that his son wanted to pursue being a YouTuber full-time.

“Honestly, get yourself a real job,” said the disappointed dad.

While most people would be discouraged by such a harsh statement, it actually inspired Ben for new content. So he took the audio from the conversation and remixed it into a banger!

Ben’s dad, everyone. The next big EDM vocalist.

Via Digg