Taking ‘belfies’ against glass-walled pools is totally a thing now

Just when we thought we’d seen it all, ‘belfies’ appear. #Cringe

The latest trend that’s sweeping social media is none other than the ‘belfie’. It’s short for ‘butt selfie’, and its new incarnation involves girls pressing their bums against the inside of glass pools.

Okay, the main thing we would like to know is where the heck are these girls finding glass pools? We’re pretty sure only the Kardashians had access to such luxuries.

Apparently, pushing your bum up against glass is so flattering that there’s now a line at Mirage Hotel’s Bar Pool and Lounge in Las Vegas. Swimmers are literally lining up to snap the perfect shot of their perfectly pressed booty.

Squats are so last season, it’s all about pushing your assets against glass this summer.

For the love of god, Australia, do not follow the USA’s bizarre trend this summer.