Lost At E Minor
Taking ‘belfies’ against glass-walled pools is totally a thing now
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Taking ‘belfies’ against glass-walled pools is totally a thing now
Exhale

Taking ‘belfies’ against glass-walled pools is totally a thing now

Bronte Godschalk
By Bronte Godschalk

Just when we thought we’d seen it all, ‘belfies’ appear. #Cringe

The latest trend that’s sweeping social media is none other than the ‘belfie’. It’s short for ‘butt selfie’, and its new incarnation involves girls pressing their bums against the inside of glass pools.

Okay, the main thing we would like to know is where the heck are these girls finding glass pools? We’re pretty sure only the Kardashians had access to such luxuries.

Fiji 😍 tag someone you would go here with ! Follow @theluxpub for more!

A post shared by Exclusive | Luxury | Lifestyle (@theluxpub) on

Apparently, pushing your bum up against glass is so flattering that there’s now a line at Mirage Hotel’s Bar Pool and Lounge in Las Vegas. Swimmers are literally lining up to snap the perfect shot of their perfectly pressed booty.

Couldn't come to @zerogravitydubai without getting one of these 💁🏽 – Mum is getting good with the camera 😂📸

A post shared by Caitlin Silcox ✨👙🏆 (@caitlinfitnesssilcox) on

Squats are so last season, it’s all about pushing your assets against glass this summer.

What a good angle does for you 💁🏽 – @zerogravitydubai @jadelimitlesstraining @ellabrooks_

A post shared by Caitlin Silcox ✨👙🏆 (@caitlinfitnesssilcox) on

For the love of god, Australia, do not follow the USA’s bizarre trend this summer.

About the author

Bronte is a media student at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT). She enjoys music, fitness, and exploring the city.

Leave a comment