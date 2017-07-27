Michael Jackson’s pet chimp is now an artist with his own exhibition

Michael Jackson’s monkey Bubbles is about to sell some paintings for a shit ton of money. And no, we’re not joking.

We’ve seen chimps with typewriters, apes with guns, and now a monkey with a paint brush? Hang on, this is real?

Yep, Bubbles will have his work on display at an exhibition at a framing store in Florida called Apes That Paint. The well-known monkey is no stranger to the limelight as he once went on tour with the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Bubbles retired to the Centre for Great Apes when he turned 20 in 2005. He is now 34 years old, and the alpha at the centre. After Bubbles’ retirement, Michael Jackson maintained his relationship (or ownership) of the monkey – his first and favourite chimp.

The simian literally spends his days with a paintbrush and easel, enjoying his golden years. Besides being a famous monkey and artist, he also loves splashing around in water.

Ahh, what a life!

The framing store in Miami will have art on display in the coming month with prices from $200 to $2000. The paintings will raise funds for the retirement centre for apes who have been rescues or retired from the entertainment industry. Each ape in the Great Apes centre costs around $22,000 per year to care for.

Bubbles isn’t the only famous ape who will be putting his art on display. Stars from Going Ape!, Planet Of The Apes, and NBC’s soap opera Passions will also make an appearance.

