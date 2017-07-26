We’re all confused by this strange ad about VIPoo pre-toilet spray

On Sunday night, Australian television viewers were left perplexed after watching an ad promoting a toilet air freshener that lets you “poopulate” with confidence.

Called the ‘V.I.Poo’, the product is meant to be sprayed BEFORE using the bathroom – as opposed to most air fresheners which are used after you “punish the porcelain.”

Its commercial, which aired during an episode of Australian Ninja Warrior, showed a ‘Hollywood actress’ posing for the cameras before announcing to the audience that even VIPs like her need to do number twos in public. She then explains that to avoid leaving a foul odour for the next user to find, she uses ‘V.I.Poo’ to trap the nasty smells in the bowl.

I don’t really watch ‘regular’ TV so imagine my surprise to find #VIPoo wasn’t a joke advert. Yet more chemicals into the environment.

Social media, of course, had some reactions regarding the tacky (call of) nature of the ad.

I have seen it all now #VIPOO a spray you srpay in the toilet before having a dump so that it smells nice savour the flavour why waste money — TheOzzi-Geeza (@CavenderMark) July 16, 2017

@RBanima #PraiseBe there is finally a product to hide from my male boss the fact my female bodily functions smell. Disgraceful Ad #vipoo — Dani (@DaniJane88) July 16, 2017

I can’t believe V.I.Poo is a real product. Looks so much like a SNL fake commercial — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) November 23, 2016

Imagine being the woman in the VIPoo advert and breaking it to your mum that you’ve “finally made it” — Dov (@sasquatchstew) July 8, 2017

Some expressed that the product might be a fake, but Reckitt Benckiser – the company behind the air freshener- assured the public that it is legit. In fact, they even have studies backing up the product’s relevance.

According to research, a majority of Aussies held in poo because they were too embarrassed to do it in a public loo. 29 percent of men are so poo paranoid that they won’t do it at work, while the number is higher for women at 50 percent.

But now, thanks to ‘V.I.Poo’, you’ll never have to worry about anyone getting a waft of your devil’s doughnuts ever again.

Take a bow(el), ‘V.I.Poo’. You deserve it!

