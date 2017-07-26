Lost At E Minor
Salvador Dali’s 1957 game show guesting was as surreal as could be
Home Page Contribute now!
Video

Salvador Dali’s 1957 game show guesting was as surreal as could be

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

As it turns out, Salvador Dali’s artworks aren’t the only ones that he’s made bizarre. His TV appearances are too.

In 1957, the renowned surrealist painter made an appearance on ‘What’s My Line?’, a popular game show which had blindfolded contestants guessing the identity of their famous guests by asking yes-or-no questions.

In this episode, Dali was asked a series of questions probing whether he was an artist, a performer, a writer, an actor, and an athlete. Because of the wide extent of his work – as well as his mischievous nature – Dali answered ‘yes’ to nearly all the questions. Even the ones about the actor and athlete!

Confusion ensued as the audience burst into laughter and the host struggled to keep the game from getting out of hand.

It’s all pretty surreal. Check out how it ends in the video above.

Via Mental Floss

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic creatives to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact.

Leave a comment