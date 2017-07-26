The internet has a new obsession: The Hot Dog Boy Memes

Augmented reality is promising and it could serve a lot of purposes in the future. But for now, we’re just content on using it to fuel a meme.

Snapchat has recently released a new AR filter that features a hot dog. A smiling hot dog who loves to breakdance.

The filter uses the same tech applied on past filters – such as the flower crowns and dog masks. Simply point your camera on any surface and the AR will apply the hot dog onto it. What’s even better is that the tech even allows people and objects to push it out of the way.

I tried to warn him pic.twitter.com/PWAG2KGRop — Hotdog memes 🌭 (@hotdogmemes) July 8, 2017

Of course, Twitter realised that this anthropomorphic wiener would make a great meme. It’s cute. It dances. And it’s weird, but at the same time, funny. So people turned it into one.

Check out some of the best memes (so far) around the internet below:

This needs to stop pic.twitter.com/6vXaGBcTGJ — Hotdog memes 🌭 (@hotdogmemes) July 11, 2017

Do NOT show your girl this. pic.twitter.com/V9MJ8TqxiD — Snapchat Hotdog (@ViralHotdog) July 12, 2017

Unrealistic beauty standards 🌭 pic.twitter.com/l50uNmQAYy — Hotdog memes 🌭 (@hotdogmemes) July 9, 2017

i know when that hotdog bling

it can only mean one thing pic.twitter.com/Yn2516AQPO — gary from teen mom (@garyfromteenmom) July 11, 2017

This hotdog has gotten too powerful pic.twitter.com/yFMsmKWP2y — Trunks (@SaiyansFinest) July 11, 2017

With Snapchat’s stock plummeting recently, it’s good to know that at least one guy (or hot dog, rather) there is taking it all in stride. Keep on dancing, Hot Dog Boy!

Via Nerdist