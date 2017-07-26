Man with a ‘FREE METAL’ sign gives neighborhood a performance for the ages

Forget free hugs. One man – nay, hero and legend – has given the world something much better: FREE METAL.

In a video uploaded by YouTube user ‘Steve Brown’, a budding rock star dressed in a straw hat, cape, and shorts rocks out to the song Seek and Destroy by Metallica. His venue? His front lawn. The price of admission? Completely free!

“I really wish I could hear more from this man,” said one impressed commenter, while another added: “This might be the greatest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Now someone please ask the guy for an encore – preferably before he gets sued by Lars Ulrich.

