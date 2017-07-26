Lost At E Minor
Amazing photo series shows what dinnertime is like in different households
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Amazing photo series shows what dinnertime is like in different households
Photography

Amazing photo series shows what dinnertime is like in different households

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

In her thought-provoking work, photographer Lois Bielefeld gives us a glimpse of how different families and individuals partake of a ritual we all perform every day: dinner.

Called Weeknight Dinners, the series gives incredible insights on how people from various backgrounds spend dinnertime amidst their busy weekday schedules.

The portraits – 78 in total taken from residents in Wisconsin, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and even Luxembourg – reveal different supper habits including what food is prepared, where people sit, and so on.

A family having dinner

“I’m super nosy about people’s habits,” the Milwaukee-based creative said. “I’ve always craved going into people’s homes- it’s inspiring, curious. It gives so many sometimes subtle and sometimes blatant insights about someone.”

A lone woman

To make the process more authentic, Bielefeld instructed her subjects to go about their dinner plans like usual, as if she wasn’t there. This meant not preparing anything special and not sprucing up the dining areas.

In short, Bielefield wanted things to be ordinary – a real peek into the private lives of people.

An old couple eating

“I photographed the portraits Monday through Thursday evenings,” she wrote, “when time constraints due to work, parenting, and family activities often dictate dinner rituals.”

A couple eating

As for her own household? Bielefeld explained that she usually has vegan-friendly meals with her wife, Jackie, and her teenage daughter. “I love meal time,” the artist says, “We chat and reconnect and share [stories] about our days.”

Find out more about Lois Bielefeld and her work here.

A family

A family

An old man eating alone

Via Feature Shoot

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic creatives to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact.

Leave a comment