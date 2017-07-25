This talented man and his naked (yes, naked) tablecloth tricks have us all in awe

Here’s a neat party trick – and it only needs a cup of tea, a tablecloth, and full frontal nudity. Easy peasy.

The trick involves covering your body with a table cloth then placing the cup on your private parts. You then need to pull the tablecloth out from under the cup without spilling the tea – or more importantly, exposing your crotch.

29-year-old comedian Kazuhisa Uekusa from Japan has mastered this trick, and the internet is going nuts (no pun intended) over his videos. His clips have been viewed by millions and his tweets have been shared more than 45,000 times.

As if whipping off a tablecloth out from under a cup isn’t hard enough, he does it in different positions too.

And did we mention he does it hands-free as well? Yes, he sometimes uses an electric fan or a vacuum cleaner to do the sliding maneuver for him.

According to Uekusa, he started doing the NSFW tablecloth tricks as part of a TV show’s gag routine. He uploaded one of the routines on Twitter and it blew up from there.

“There was a little bit of good reaction, so I uploaded several more videos, and I became like this,” he told BuzzFeed News.

He added that each video takes two to three hours to do, and that the best way to do it is to “find a place where you can stabilize your cup, and find the best position to pull the cloth in the best direction.”

Good luck, you guys – and please try not to do the party trick at actual parties.

Via BuzzFeed News