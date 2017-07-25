What superheroes would look like as poop … Yes, we’re serious

We know, we know. These are some pretty crappy casting choices for our favourite superheroes.

Sure, we’ve seen a lot of reimagined characters, from Disney to Pokemon, you name it – it’s been done. However, illustrator Toshib Bagde has released a series that’s never been done before. Called Superheroes Poop Lab, the series puts together superheroes and… you guessed it… poop.

Yes, he drew up poop-heroes.

The question behind the creation was pondering what supernatural, superhero poop looks like. Well, they’re not really human (except maybe Batman) so naturally, their poop might be a little different?

Bagde ran with the idea and created a whole range of, what he likes to call, “rare poop samples.” He’s even gone ahead and given the poop cute names such as ‘The Hanging Pop’ for Spider-Man, ‘The Tiny Poop’ for Ant-Man, and ‘Find Her Poop’ for the Invisible Woman, to name a few.

We’re telling you, this series is THE shit. Check out more from series below:

Via Metro