Studies suggest drinking three cups of coffee daily could prolong your life

Go on, keep sipping. Every big coffee drinker has come across judgment at some point: “You drink too much. That can’t be good for you.”

What’s healthy certainly varies from person to person. But while there have been studies that revealed things we wish we hadn’t known about how we drink our coffee, more encouraging news has come forth:

“Two new studies – one in the US, one in the UK – have found that drinking three cups of coffee a day can lengthen your life,” writes Ellen Scott. “This is down to links between drinking coffee and a reduced risk of liver disease, circulatory issues, heart disease, strokes, and diseases to do with the digestive tract.”

Well, that’s plenty to celebrate then! Researchers are owing these benefits to antioxidants, noting that the same effects hold true for decaf.

“The UK study, led by Imperial College London and the UN International Agency for Research on Cancer, followed 520,000 people over the age of 35 living in ten countries for around 16 years,” reports Scott. “The researchers found that men who drank three cups of coffee a day were 18% less likely to die over the course of that period than those who didn’t drink coffee at all.”

“The impact wasn’t as strong for women, but there still appeared to be an effect. Women who drank three cups of coffee a day had an 8% reduced chance of death over the time period.”

Sorry about that, ladies. But hey, eight percent is better than nothing, right? As long as you don’t drink yours like this:

Across the pond, “Researchers from the University of Southern California tracked 186,000 people over 16 years, and found that those who consumed one cup of coffee a day were 12% less likely to die over the time period than those who didn’t drink any coffee at all. People who drank three cups a day were, again, 18% less likely to die over that time period than those who had zero coffee.”

Scott warns that, “while this may sound like a glowing recommendation to ready the caffetiere or head to your nearest Starbucks, bear in mind that it’s possible that people who drink three cups of coffee a day could also be doing other things that boost their health. Perhaps they use their energy to work out, or have a reduced appetite so don’t eat as much unhealthy food.”

“But what we can learn from the research is that there is some link between coffee-drinking and a lower risk of death, especially from circulatory diseases and digestive diseases. Coffee won’t magically fix all your health issues and help you to live forever, but there’s a chance it may help your body to keep ticking on.”

To read the extended report, click the link below.

Via Metro