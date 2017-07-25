Lost At E Minor
Artist couple takes the quirkiest photos with architecture as props

Ben Pablo
The couple that plays together, stays together. Anna Devis and Daniel Rueda are just like any other couple—they have their good days and bad days, they argue, celebrate anniversaries, and go through typical couple stuff. They also travel the world and produce eye-catching photographs, so they’re at least that much more awesome.

The shots they’ve become famous for take advantage of architectural finds such as staircases and brick walls. They go the extra mile and dress up (sometimes even with props), and just get plain wacky with the background. The results speak for themselves.

Take a look:

“Thanks to their clever poses, building façades become theatrical backdrops, spiral staircases turn into playgrounds, and windows are transformed into versatile props,” writes Kelly Richman-Abdou.

“Given the aesthetically cohesive and visually fascinating nature of their photos, it is no surprise that the couple’s artistic talents transcend playful posing and photography. Devis is an illustrator and designer, while Rueda is a trained architect.”

What a cute and brilliant couple! We certainly look forward to seeing more of their exploits.

#😀 Today, while @anniset and I were looking for the perfect spot to shoot a #WHPISeeFaces entry we discovered that @EsOlympus is giving away a trip to Barcelona in order to attend to the #PlaygroundOpening. You just need to play with perspective and tag them in your picture and you’ll be coming with us! If that doesn’t make you smile I don’t know what will! – Hoy, mientras @anniset y yo andábamos en busca del sitio perfecto para participar en el #WHPISeeFaces nos hemos enterado de que #EsOlympus ha organizado un concurso para ir a la inauguración del #PerspectivePlayground! Tan sólo tienes que jugar con la perspectiva, mencionarles y etiquetar con #PlaygroundOpening tu foto para venirte con nosotros, así de fácil. ¡Se nos ha puesto una sonrisa de ventana a ventana!

A post shared by Daniel Rueda (@drcuerda) on

Filipino writer who calls the road home, eager to tell the stories of the world—from sea to summit, small towns to big cities, cultures old and new. Enjoys drinking IPAs while watching his favorite sports teams lose. Minimalist.

