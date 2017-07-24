Yes, really: This Japanese band’s concert lasted only 8 seconds

“LOL, the countdown was longer than the show.”

Last June 29 at the Sunshine City mall in Tokyo, local rock band Golden Bomber had a free concert which lasted only EIGHT SECONDS. You read that right.

The following video shows the band appearing after a three-minute countdown, each member running to grab their instruments, then singing their hit song ‘Deatte 8-byo’, which means ‘8 Second Encounter’. They quickly make an exit soon after the song ends.

The fans, most of which were already there six hours prior, were delighted (this is Japan, after all) and even screamed for an encore. Touched by the cheers and applause, the band’s lead singer Sho Kiryuin asked, “How was it? We put our all into those eight seconds.”

He added, “Thank you for coming out to see us for eight seconds,” before performing a full version of their song ‘Memeshikute’.

Interestingly, the event did not break the world record for the shortest concert ever. That title still belongs to The White Stripes, who held a free concert in 2007 wherein the performance lasted a fraction of a second.

Via Geekologie