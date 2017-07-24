What classic Disney movies would look like if they were made in 2017

Tom Ward, a graphic artist from the UK, has come up with a series of illustrations imagining what Disney films would look like with iPhones, CCTV cameras, and the LGBT flag.

Called Alt Disney, the series depicts Disney classics with a modern twist. Set in 2017, the characters are faced with issues, both lighthearted and dark, that define the current times. These include powerful commentaries on technology, animal abuse, gender rights, and climate change.

According to Ward, he wanted to start a conversation around the current state of the world, but in a relatable way.

“Disney characters are so iconic that I thought transporting them to our modern world could help us see it through new eyes,” he told Metro. “I always appreciate visuals that feel familiar but say something new and fresh.”

When asked which images sent the strongest message, Ward said he was most upset with the piece showing Tigger, Simba, and Shere Khan chained up in a circus.

“They sit with a quiet dignity but long to be free,” said Tom

He added that the one about Arthur from ‘The Sword in the Stone’ also sends a strong message, especially to tech-obsessed millennials.

“He’s too engrossed in his phone to experience other opportunities and realise his true potential in life.”

If you liked Tom Ward’s series, you can see more of his work over on Instagram.

Via Bored Panda