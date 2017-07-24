WATCH: Aussie news anchor falls off chair live on air, proceeds to swear uncontrollably

Erin Molan is arguably the best thing about Australian TV.

The star of the AFL Footy Show and Nine News is one of the country’s most respected journalists and presenters – although this slip-up over the weekend probably won’t be making it to her highlight reel anytime soon.

Molan was presenting a live segment for Channel 9 on the Tour De France when she somehow found a way to fall off her chair.

(For what it’s worth, I have no idea how she managed to do that.)

Instead of just quietly brushing it off and letting the overlays hide her blunder, Molan let rip with some good old fashion Aussie cursing – because when you live in a country where Karl Stefanovic is TV’s biggest star you can pretty much get away with anything.

And while you don’t actually get to see the fall, the giant water stain on the front of her shirt is all the evidence you need.