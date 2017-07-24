Lost At E Minor
Strange things happen when a camera’s frame rate syncs with a bird’s wings
Inigo del Castillo
In Austin, Texas, resident Al Brooks was reviewing his home’s CCTV footage when he saw something unbelievable: a bird hovering without flapping its wings.

It might seem like sorcery, but it’s actually the product of perfect timing. As it turns out, the camera’s frame rate happened to perfectly sync with the bird’s flapping wings, resulting in something called the stroboscopic illusion.

It’s the same illusion that occurs when you see videos of propellers not moving even though the plane is in flight. Here’s a clip of a helicopter having the same effect as it takes off.

