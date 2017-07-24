Artists ‘deleted’ a car Photoshop-style using a clever illusion

How do you make something instantly disappear? Well, with Photoshop, of course!

As part of Stenograffia, an annual street art festival in Russia, several artists collaborated to help remove the country’s visual pollution by cutting out an abandoned car and a graffiti-covered dumpster.

The project – entitled CTRL-X – is a reference to the keyboard command in Photoshop for deleting a selected item. And true enough, the team really did ‘erase’ the car and dumpster by turning the objects into deleted layers.

To make the anamorphic illusion, the artist first projected a pattern from a specific angle, then traced the guide lines. The next day, they covered parts of the checkered pattern with tape while spray painting the rest.

The result really looks like someone did Photoshop the scene in real-life! Goes to show that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure – or in this case, another group’s art installation.

You can see more behind-the-scenes picture here.

Via This Is Colossal