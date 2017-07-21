Cop forgets he has body cam on while allegedly planting drugs at crime scene

There are lots of videos showing police officers abusing their power. However, it’s rare that we get to see such incidents filmed by the officers themselves. That is, until now.

In Baltimore, a controversial body cam footage has revealed a cop allegedly planting drugs at a crime scene, implicating him and two other policemen.

The video, which was taken last January, shows officer Richard Pinheiro allegedly placing a bag of pills in a pile of trash in a backyard. He then walks out to the street, turns on his body cam, walks back to the yard, then pretends to find the drugs.

But here’s where he gets caught: as it turns out, body cams record the last 30 seconds before they’re manually activated. Which means, Pinheiro unknowingly recorded himself allegedly doing the crime!

Footage shows officer placing drugs in trash; goes out to street, turns on camera, returns. Cams save 30 sec prior to activation, w/o sound pic.twitter.com/5ZW128lWFM — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) July 19, 2017

Charges against the man linked to the drugs have been dropped after the prosecutor saw the appalling footage.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, the three officers are under investigation. For the meantime, Pinheiro is serving a suspension, and the other two put on administrative duty with no public contact.

“We take allegations like this very seriously and that’s why we launched an internal investigation into the accusations,” the department said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have Body Worn Cameras which provide a perspective of the events as reported.”

Via Digg