Lost At E Minor
This rare image shows what nap time for whales looks like
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for This rare image shows what nap time for whales looks like
Photography

This rare image shows what nap time for whales looks like

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

Without beds or sofas in the ocean, how exactly do whales take naps? As it turns out, they do so with a very strange sleeping position.

Switzerland-based photographer Franco Banfi was following a pod of sperm whales in the waters near Dominica Island when the massive creatures suddenly just stopped and did a synchronised vertical rest. Basically, they sleep ‘standing up’ – or ‘swimming up’, rather.

The peculiar behaviour was first documented in 2008, after British and Japanese researchers stumbled upon a similar pod in rest. After tagging and studying the whales, they learned that these power naps occur for approximately seven percent of the whale’s life, in short intervals of just 6-24 minutes.

Banfi’s photo, called Synchronized Sleepers, was a finalist at the 2017 Big Picture Competition. See more of his work over on Instagram.

ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is the heaviest known bony fish in the world. It has an average adult weight between 247 and 1,000 kg. The species is native to tropical and temperate waters around the globe. It resembles a fish head with a tail, and its main body is flattened laterally. Sunfish can be as tall as they are long when their dorsal and ventral fins are extended. dult sunfish are vulnerable to few natural predators, but sea lions, killer whales, and sharks will consume them. Among humans, sunfish are considered a delicacy in some parts of the world. Wildlife Photo Tours to Bali www.banfi.ch #indonesia #Mares #sunfish #mola #happy #freediving #free #freediver #followme #smile #style #Canon #me #tbt #cute #wildlife #follow #Instagram #love #beautiful #instagood #photooftheday #bestoftheday #amazing #look #instalike #picoftheday #food #instafollow #girl

A post shared by Franco Banfi Photographer (@francobanfi) on

The loggerhead sea turtles (Caretta caretta) are considered an endangered species and are protected by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. The loggerhead sea turtle is found in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea. Some loggerhead sea turtle swim from the Florida coast following the currents as far east as the Azores like this one photographed in S.Maria island, the most southern island in the Azores. Photograph taken during Wildlife Photo Tour to Azores with www.banfi.ch #turtle #Mares #Caretta caretta#Banfi #happy #Azores #free#colour #apnea #followme #smile#style #Canon #me #tbt #cute #happy#follow #Instagram #love #beautiful#instagood #photooftheday#bestoftheday #amazing #look #instalike#food #girl

A post shared by Franco Banfi Photographer (@francobanfi) on

Via This Is Colossal

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic creatives to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact.

Leave a comment