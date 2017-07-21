This rare image shows what nap time for whales looks like

Without beds or sofas in the ocean, how exactly do whales take naps? As it turns out, they do so with a very strange sleeping position.

Switzerland-based photographer Franco Banfi was following a pod of sperm whales in the waters near Dominica Island when the massive creatures suddenly just stopped and did a synchronised vertical rest. Basically, they sleep ‘standing up’ – or ‘swimming up’, rather.

The peculiar behaviour was first documented in 2008, after British and Japanese researchers stumbled upon a similar pod in rest. After tagging and studying the whales, they learned that these power naps occur for approximately seven percent of the whale’s life, in short intervals of just 6-24 minutes.

Banfi’s photo, called Synchronized Sleepers, was a finalist at the 2017 Big Picture Competition. See more of his work over on Instagram.

