This Chinese airline’s new haute couture uniforms are so hot right now

At the recent Paris Couture Week, Hainan Airlines unveiled new cabin crew uniforms that are set to take aviation fashion to new heights.

The haute couture uniforms, created by designer Laurence Xu, appear to look more suited on a catwalk, rather than on an airplane aisle. The clothes were inspired by traditional elements from both Western and Chinese cultures, such as images of clouds, crashing waves, and even mystical birds.

The stewardesses’ dresses were made to resemble the ‘Cheongsam’, a traditional dress worn on formal occasions. These are then paired with light gray caped coats, caps, and blazers. The uniforms for the stewards, meanwhile, feature double-breasted overcoats and two-piece suits.

Suffice to say, the designs were a hit in Paris, becoming one of the most talked about topics during the weekend.

“The cooperation between Hainan Airlines and Lawrence Xu is industry leading,” explained Xu Fei, brand director of Hainan Airlines.

“We are not only creating a new uniform but also showing the internationalised image of our airline. Especially on international routes, we would like to let passengers know that China is modern and trendy.”

The company added that the design process took two years, thousands of concept sketches, and several meetings with Xu.

Ranked as the 9th best airline in the world for 2017 by Skytrax, Hainan Airlines is also looking to improve their other services, in addition to their new dress code.

