The five must-see up and coming acts playing Splendour this year

Don’t panic, but Splendour in the Grass 2017 is nearly here! Yep. It really has a habit of sneaking up on us.

While we all know where we’re going to be during the night-time hours of the festival (front and centre at LCD Soundsystem, duh), the daylight hours (and smaller stages) offer nearly countless opportunities for the discovery of new artists. So, we’re here to offer you a helping hand with our 5 must-see up and coming acts playing Splendour 2017.

Julien Baker – 3pm Saturday GW McLennan Tent

Listening to the haunting guitar work and emotionally rich vocals of Julien Baker’s debut album Sprained Ankle you’d be forgiven for assuming she was double her age. Seriously, it’s goosebump inducing stuff. At just 21, the young Tennessee singer-songwriter looks set to deliver a tear-jerking Splendour set; full of songs about faith, addiction, desperation and hope. And it’s also only her second trip down under. Get on it!

Mallrat – 12:15pm Saturday Mix Up Tent

The self-described ‘Hannah Montana of the rap game’, this Brisbane-based teenage is about to blow up. Yep, you heard it here first. Pairing sweet melodic vocals with tight bars and slick production, Mallrat has caught the attention of local legends Allday and Japanese Wallpaper. Now, it’s time for her to catch your attention.

Tornado Wallace – 8:15pm Saturday Tiny Dancer

Melbourne based dance producer Tornado Wallace is an absolute master behind the decks. Having spent a lot of time in Berlin recently, he has now returned to Australia to help us get our groove on. Having caught him earlier in the year at Sugar Mountain, I can personally attest to his ability to drop infectious grooves. Don’t believe me? Check it out for yourself:

Lil Yachty – 5:15pm Friday Mix Up Tent

When Lil Yachty dropped his debut album Teenage Emotions earlier this year, he wasn’t kidding. He’s literally 19. Despite his age, Yachty has quickly earned himself a reputation for being at the cutting edge of the next wave of rap – think Migos’, Future’s and Lil Uzi Vert’s sounds. Sweet, sweet mumble rap. Also, Kanye loves him. You can’t argue with Kanye.

Gretta Ray – 12:30pm Saturday GW McLennan Tent

If you listen to Triple J, you’ve probably heard of Gretta Ray. She took home the Unearthed High competition in 2016 (joining the likes of Japanese Wallpaper and Mosquito Coast) and knows a thing or two about songwriting. Crafting the kinds of melodies that linger in your brain for days, you won’t have the opportunity to catch Ray in such an intimate setting for much longer.

Splendour in the Grass is Australia’s premier winter music and arts festival – taking place July 21-23 at North Byron Parklands in Byron Bay, New South Wales. While tickets have already sold out, you might just be lucky enough to nab one in the resale if you’re still keen to head along.