Taiwan turns commuters into athletes by disguising subway cars as sports venues

To promote the upcoming 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei, Taiwan, the city has redesigned its subway cars to look like sports venues, effectively turning ordinary commuters into elite athletes.
The amusing marketing campaign involves decorating the floors of various subway cars with images of sporting venue backdrops. For instance, one carriage looks like it’s been flooded, containing a swimming pool inside it. Others, meanwhile, resemble basketball courts, football fields, and race tracks.
Commuters, of course, were delighted with the redesign. Some have even taken the trains wearing athletic uniforms, speedos included.
The Summer Universiade, the second biggest international sporting event after the Olympics, begins August 19th and will feature 10,000 athletes from 150 countries competing in 22 different events in 70 venues.
Via Bored Panda
