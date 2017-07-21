Taiwan turns commuters into athletes by disguising subway cars as sports venues

To promote the upcoming 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei, Taiwan, the city has redesigned its subway cars to look like sports venues, effectively turning ordinary commuters into elite athletes.

The amusing marketing campaign involves decorating the floors of various subway cars with images of sporting venue backdrops. For instance, one carriage looks like it’s been flooded, containing a swimming pool inside it. Others, meanwhile, resemble basketball courts, football fields, and race tracks.

遇見一列足球場 #捷運 #世大運 A post shared by Spiritwing Chu (@spiritwingchu) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

我不在籃球場，在搭捷運！ #MRT #台北捷運 #台北世大運 A post shared by Ahah Hsieh (@ahahsieh) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:51am PDT

Commuters, of course, were delighted with the redesign. Some have even taken the trains wearing athletic uniforms, speedos included.

超越巔峰 不管成功與否 跑就對了 衝出去的那瞬間 你 會離成功更進 #世大運 #台北捷運 #彩繪車廂 #田徑 A post shared by 力 (@alexwuzizi) on Jul 14, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

我在台北捷運漂漂河🏝 #世大運 #捷運#MRT A post shared by 高雅文/고아문/Diana Kao (@yawenkao) on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

The Summer Universiade, the second biggest international sporting event after the Olympics, begins August 19th and will feature 10,000 athletes from 150 countries competing in 22 different events in 70 venues.

Via Bored Panda