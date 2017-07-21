Lost At E Minor
Taiwan turns commuters into athletes by disguising subway cars as sports venues
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Taiwan turns commuters into athletes by disguising subway cars as sports venues
Design

Taiwan turns commuters into athletes by disguising subway cars as sports venues

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

To promote the upcoming 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei, Taiwan, the city has redesigned its subway cars to look like sports venues, effectively turning ordinary commuters into elite athletes.

The amusing marketing campaign involves decorating the floors of various subway cars with images of sporting venue backdrops. For instance, one carriage looks like it’s been flooded, containing a swimming pool inside it. Others, meanwhile, resemble basketball courts, football fields, and race tracks.

遇見一列足球場 #捷運 #世大運

A post shared by Spiritwing Chu (@spiritwingchu) on

我不在籃球場，在搭捷運！ #MRT #台北捷運 #台北世大運

A post shared by Ahah Hsieh (@ahahsieh) on

Commuters, of course, were delighted with the redesign. Some have even taken the trains wearing athletic uniforms, speedos included.

我在台北捷運漂漂河🏝 #世大運 #捷運#MRT

A post shared by 高雅文/고아문/Diana Kao (@yawenkao) on

The Summer Universiade, the second biggest international sporting event after the Olympics, begins August 19th and will feature 10,000 athletes from 150 countries competing in 22 different events in 70 venues.

Via Bored Panda

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Leave a comment