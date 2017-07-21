Here are our favourite Linkin Park songs to remember Chester by

Linkin Park’s lead singer Chester Bennington has tragically passed away overnight at just 41-years-of-age.

The explosive front man’s death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office today after he was found at his home after an apparent suicide.

The gut-wrenching news has left fans devastated – with tributes pouring in from around the world following the news.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017

While Linkin Park sold over 10 million copies of their debut album Hybrid Theory (2000), and four million with Meteoro (2003) – it was Chester’s unforgettably intense live performances which truly set them apart from other nu-metal bands at the turn of the millennium.

For many, including myself, Linkin Park was the soundtrack to our younger years – a furious, exhilarating, unapologetically angsty voice that found a way to both mainstream and critical success.

Chester was that voice.

So to remember the great man, here are some of our favourite Linkin Park tunes:

Of course, the song that started a movement:

Never not a banger:

The song that was played in every sports montage in 2003:

Their…um…”softer”…side:

And our favourite track from their latest album:

RIP Chester, you’ll be missed.