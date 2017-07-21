Here are our favourite Linkin Park songs to remember Chester by

Linkin Park’s lead singer Chester Bennington has tragically passed away overnight at just 41-years-of-age.
The explosive front man’s death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office today after he was found at his home after an apparent suicide.
The gut-wrenching news has left fans devastated – with tributes pouring in from around the world following the news.
While Linkin Park sold over 10 million copies of their debut album Hybrid Theory (2000), and four million with Meteoro (2003) – it was Chester’s unforgettably intense live performances which truly set them apart from other nu-metal bands at the turn of the millennium.
For many, including myself, Linkin Park was the soundtrack to our younger years – a furious, exhilarating, unapologetically angsty voice that found a way to both mainstream and critical success.
Chester was that voice.
So to remember the great man, here are some of our favourite Linkin Park tunes:
Of course, the song that started a movement:
Never not a banger:
The song that was played in every sports montage in 2003:
Their…um…”softer”…side:
And our favourite track from their latest album:
RIP Chester, you’ll be missed.
