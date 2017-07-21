Meet the artist who makes ceramics that all look like Shiba Inus

Tetsuya Iseda is a Fukuoka, Japan-based artist who makes ceramic figures of the internet’s most beloved dog breed: the Shiba Inu.

Inspired by the cuteness and charming nature of Shiba Inus, he handcrafts various products that resemble them. These include vases, cups, plates, pencil holders, figurines, and succulent pots, among many others.

Thanks to Iseda, your dream of becoming a crazy Shiba Inu lady is now within reach.

We recently caught up with Iseda to know more about his products and his work. Check it out:

Please tell us more about yourself. How did you get into making ceramics?

“I liked drawing since I was a child, so I wanted to do design work someday. I eventually got a different job which provided a stable income, however, I was still thinking about doing what I like.

“An acquaintance advised me about ceramics school, so I learned ceramic-making for the first time. Eventually, my interest spread from two-dimensional to three-dimensional creations. Then I started making animal figurines, which I really loved.”

When or how did you develop a passion for Shiba Inus?

“I have never had a Shiba Inu before, but the expressions, colors, and shapes of Shiba Inus are attractive for me. So I cannot stop making them.”

How do you come up with your designs? Tell us more about your creative process.

“First, I imagine roughly what the customers and I want. Then I try to shape the clay. If there is something interesting in what I can do, I continue to make more. But if it doesn’t feel interesting, I stop working. In that case, I imagine again what the customers and I want, then start again.

“Through repetition, my personality and a new discovery are born in my work. That leads to the next creation.”

What are the challenges of making these animal figurines? Also, which design is your favourite?

“These days, I am mainly making Shiba Inu figurines because they are popular, but I cannot readily start the making of works of other animals because I don’t have enough time for them.

“Even so, from now on I will take up motifs I have never tried yet. As a matter of fact, I like designs involving pugs, French bulldogs, and cats, other than Shiba Inus.”

Lastly, are you more of a dog or a cat person?

“Actually I love cats. I have a calico cat now. I like their whimsical character, actions, and eyes. So I would like to make a lot of cat figurines in the future.”

