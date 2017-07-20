Uber Eats driver sends the sassiest text to customer who forgot about her order

The driver’s salty text message got people wondering if he deserves a HUGE tip or none at all.

Recently, 20-year-old University of Michigan student Alisha Jennings-Olusuko visited a family member at the John Hopkins Hospital in Maryland. Hungry, she ordered some food from a local burger place via Uber Eats’ delivery service.

However, she got so caught up in doing things at the hospital that she forgot she ordered at all. So when Alisha got a missed call from a random number, she didn’t bother calling back but later texted, “Who is this?”

The caller, as it turned out, was her Uber Eats driver. So she asked if he was at the hospital’s main entrance. The driver, probably not having the best day ever, sent back a sassy reply:

“No I’m on top of the building I just landed my helicopter,” his message read. He followed it up by saying that he was indeed at the main entrance.

Alisha explained that her question was completely valid, given that the building has “a million different entrances and branches.”

The driver, though, explained himself when they met up.

“He goes, ‘you saw what I said, I was just messing around…I come here all the time and I always come into the main entrance,’” said Alisha.

Even though the delivery guy was being a dick, Alisha also thought it was funny. She even shared it on Twitter, which drew both positive and negative responses.

Some believed the man deserved a bad review, as well as getting no tip.

Others thought the attitude was brilliant, deserving of an even bigger tip.

And what was Uber’s response? They initially said the actions of the guy was “definitely not OK,” but later changed their tone by humouring the situation.

A tweet from the company read: “We don’t deliver by helicopter, but we have some friends who can make this happen.”

We are all Smart-Ass Uber Eats Delivery Guy on a really bad day at work.

