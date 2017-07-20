Lost At E Minor
This dog who saved a drowning baby deer definitely deserves a treat
Inigo
Meet Storm the Golden Retriever. He’s a good boy, based on his recent heroic act: he saved a baby deer from drowning.

On Sunday, the pup was taking a walk along the Long Island Sound with his human Mark Freeley when they spotted the deer struggling to stay afloat in the water. Without hesitation, Storm instantly jumped in and pulled the distressed fawn to shore.

A video captured by Freeley shows Storm gently biting into the deer’s neck as he tries to keep its head above the water’s surface.

Storm the golden retriever saving a deer

“What a morning… can’t believe this… Storm just saved this baby deer from PJ Harbor,” Freely wrote on Facebook.

When volunteers from non-profit Strong Island Animal Rescue League responded to help the fawn, it went back into the water, prompting another rescue. This time, however, humans did the rescuing.

A man rescuing a deer

The fawn was eventually treated by other non-profit organisation Star Foundation for minor cuts and bruises. The deer is now in stable condition and is set to be freed soon.

As for Storm? He most certainly got a reward for his bravery. He got treats from boutique dog bakery, and perhaps plenty of belly rubs too!

Storm the golden retriever

Via Bored Panda

